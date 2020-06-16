The Beginning of the 2020 Schedule Is Here

June 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





La Crosse, Wis - The La Crosse Loggers are happy to announce that the team will be starting the season as a part of the Wisconsin/Illinois pod of the Northwoods League, with games starting July 1st. The Loggers will open the 2020 home schedule with a 7:05 home game on Friday, July 3rd in the team's first ever match-up with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

THE BEGINNING OF THE 2020 SCHEDULE IS HERE!

TICKET INFORMATION

Current season ticket holders will have the option of retaining their reserved seat for the 2020 season

By accepting your reserved seats, you're comfortable with someone sitting next to you

All other tickets will be General Admission tickets, with fans able to sit in an open seat with comfortable spacing

Single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning, June 17th at 8am

If you are interested in pro-rated season tickets, call the Loggers office at (608) 796-9553

Ticket packages, including the Kwik Trip Flex Plan and our $99 Flex and Food plan, will be honored at all games

If you already reserved tickets using this plan, call (608) 796-9553 to exchange for our new game dates

If you're interested in purchasing a ticket package, CLICK HERE.

We will have an update soon on the status of the 2020 Major League Dreams Showcase

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.