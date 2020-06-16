The Beginning of the 2020 Schedule Is Here
June 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
La Crosse, Wis - The La Crosse Loggers are happy to announce that the team will be starting the season as a part of the Wisconsin/Illinois pod of the Northwoods League, with games starting July 1st. The Loggers will open the 2020 home schedule with a 7:05 home game on Friday, July 3rd in the team's first ever match-up with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.
TICKET INFORMATION
Current season ticket holders will have the option of retaining their reserved seat for the 2020 season
By accepting your reserved seats, you're comfortable with someone sitting next to you
All other tickets will be General Admission tickets, with fans able to sit in an open seat with comfortable spacing
Single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning, June 17th at 8am
If you are interested in pro-rated season tickets, call the Loggers office at (608) 796-9553
Ticket packages, including the Kwik Trip Flex Plan and our $99 Flex and Food plan, will be honored at all games
If you already reserved tickets using this plan, call (608) 796-9553 to exchange for our new game dates
If you're interested in purchasing a ticket package, CLICK HERE.
We will have an update soon on the status of the 2020 Major League Dreams Showcase
