Twenty Former NWL Players Chosen in the 2020 MLB Draft - Glowenke Drafted 68th

Rochester, Minn. - The 2020 Major League First-Year Player Draft concluded Thursday night with 20 total NWL alums taken in the shortened draft.

Former Eau Claire Express infielder Jimmy Glowenke was taken 68th overall by the San Francisco Giants and was the lone Express player nabbed in this years draft. Glowenke played for Eau Claire during the 2018 season where he hit for a .283 average with five RBIs and five doubles. The Texas native played collegiately for Dallas Baptist and was a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, was named to the MVC All-Defensive Team, and to the Lubbock Regional All-Tournament Team in 2019. With the DBU Patriots, Glowenke held a career batting average of .340, with 52 extra-base knocks, and 100 RBIs.

The highest Northwoods League player drafted this year was Garrett Mitchell, a junior outfielder from UCLA. Mitchell was picked in the 1stÂ round by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 20th overall pick. Mitchell played for the Mankato MoonDogs in 2018. The Kalamazoo Growlers had a league-high, five players drafted this year, the Wisconsin Woodchucks had three former players selected and La Crosse, Mankato and Madison had two selections each.

"With so many of our players selected, and having the Northwoods League so well-represented in this year's draft, it really brings the focus back to the important role this kind of development has in making a player's dream of playing in the big leagues come true," said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover.Â "The Northwoods League congratulates the players for their achievements, and we look forward to watching the great things they will do going forward."

Of the 20 players drafted six of them had played in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase. The Major League Dreams Showcase brings together 100 of the Northwoods League's top prospects to form four teams for a day of scouting workouts and double-header action. Played in front of Major League scouts, the Showcase provides an invaluable platform for players looking to one day make it into the professional ranks.Â Participating players are hand-selected by a panel of MLB scouts, distinguishing this event from the more traditional All-Star Game format that features representatives from every team.

The full list of 2020 NWL draftees can be found by going toÂ www.northwoodsleague.comÂ and clicking the League Info link at the top of the page and then select NWL Alumni and Draft Highlights.

