Bucks to Host Job Fairs on June 19 & 20
June 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will be holding Job Fairs for summer game-day positions on Friday, June 19 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 20 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Bucks offer individuals the opportunity to make some extra money during the summer months while working in a fun-filled atmosphere.
The Bucks are looking to fill positions in the following areas:
Ushers
Seating Ushers
Group Outing Ushers
Camera Operators
Concessions
Cooks
Box Seat Servers
Hawkers
Register Operators
Runners
Warehouse
Game Related Staff
Official Scorer (fill in position)
Camera Operators
Stadium Cleaning Crew
Cleaning Crew Team Members
Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of the Job Fairs. The stadium address is 850 Park Road in Waterloo.
The Bucks are looking for people who are reliable, hardworking, and passionate about pleasing our fans. Applications will be available for you to complete and staff members will be on hand to answer questions and perform interviews.
The Waterloo Bucks are a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to diversity. All prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age.
If you are unable to attend the Job Fairs, you may fill out an application in the Bucks' Office during normal business hours, or download the application from the Bucks' web site and mail it in.
The Bucks, who will start their 26th season in 2020, play their home games at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.
