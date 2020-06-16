Larks Win Historic Opener

The 2020 season opener for the Bismarck Larks was a thriller presented by KFYR-TV. The flock defeated the Mandan Flickertails 6-5 in a comeback win. The Larks were chasing a run heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Fetzer Electric play the game, a single by left-fielder Myles Harris, scored Larks first baseman Trey Woosley.

Strikeouts aided the Larks in their win, with the Larks pitching staff recording 17 strikeouts. Perhaps the most notable and impressive Larks pitching performance was delivered by Andy Brooks, who recorded five strikeouts in 1.2 innings in relief of Noah Kandel.

There was no shortage of offense for the Larks, scoring six runs against five Flickertails pitchers. The larks were led by multi-hit performances from second baseman Brant Schaffitzel and Myles Harris. The two-hit performances by Schaffitzel and Harris also helped Wyatt Ulrich collect cross the plate with two runs scored, leaving him one run away from tying the Northwoods League career record for runs scored.

Reliever Andy Brooks collected Metro-area Ambulance fastest-pitch honors recording a 91mph heater.

The Larks look to pick up another win June 16 in the second game of the season against the Flickertails, with a 7:05pm scheduled first pitch.

