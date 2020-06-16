June 19 Is Sold Out

June 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





Celebrate the start of the weekend on Friday June 19th as the Mandan Flickertails host the Bismarck Larks presented by Fetzer Electric! First pitch will be at 7:05pm! The game is sold out, but has limited crowd capacity.

This is the first weekend series and the first time the Flickertails will be the home team at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field! Come make some racket with our giveaway noisemaker item of the game!

Stick around as the first Fetzer Fireworks post-game show will be almost immediately following the last out of the baseball game!

