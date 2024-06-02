Pippins Strike out 13 to Notch First Win of 2024

June 2, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - After dropping their Opening Night matchup on Friday, the Yakima Valley Pippins needed a strong response. And Carson Judd and Donovann Jackson delivered exactly that on Saturday.

Judd, the lefty starter for the Pippins, struck out eight Springfield Drifters en route to the 2-0 win that evened the series at one game each. The series concludes at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at The Orchard.

Judd's appearance started with a leadoff single by Ely Kennel, but he was able to keep the scoreboard clean by retiring the next three batters in order, including two strikeouts against Colin Beazizo and Andy Miller.

The Pipps failed to take advantage on offense, which brought Judd back out for the second inning. He proceeded to cut through the next four batters in the Drifters lineup to finish the top half of the second inning.

In a scoreless game heading into the third, Judd recorded his third strikeout, this time against the leadoff batter Kennel, in a quick half of the inning. One reason for this was due to catcher Mauricio Guardado's strong throw from behind the dish to catch Ryder Dykstra trying to swipe second base.

Judd added one more punchout in the fourth, getting Nolan Miller swinging. No scoring for Yakima Valley occurred in the fourth, as Preston Allen and Brennan Morgan's strikeouts sandwiched Julian Angulo's popout.

In the top of the fifth, Judd showed that there was no stopping him that night, as he struck out the side with three swinging strikeouts of Jackson Upton, Danny Womack and Ryder Dykstra.

The Washington State University pitcher would wrap up his appearance by throwing his sixth scoreless inning and adding his eighth strikeout of his Pippins debut to retire the side.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Pippins found some offense by way of getting hit by pitches. Aiden Gebhard came in for relief of Drifters starter Billy Dotson, who pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit in the second inning to Brennan Morgan. Gebhard, who played right field in Game One of the series, hit three straight batters to begin his first appearance on the mound of the 2024 season.

Jesse Mazziotti, Aidan Morrison and Gavin Brubaker loaded the bases with bruises on their bodies. Preston Allen's ground ball stopped Mazziotti from scoring, but kept the bases loaded on the fielder's choice.

Julian Angulo then hit a 2-RBI single into right field. This hit from the Cal Poly Pomona product gave Yakima Valley all the runs needed. Angulo has three RBIs in the first two games.

In the seventh, Jackson took over and continued the pace Judd had set. The future UC Santa Barbara pitcher notched a strikeout in the seventh, then struck out the side in the eighth, getting two Drifters on swinging strikeouts and the third looking to end the frame.

A leadoff strikeout of Kedren Kinzie began the top half of the ninth for Jackson. This was a pivotal at-bat in such a close game, as Kinzie hit the game-changing 2-run homer on Friday to give the Drifters a lead they never relinquished.

That ceased the strikeout total at 13 Ks on the night for the Pipps. Jackson ended the game by forcing a groundout by Jack Peper, as Pippins fans rejoiced after watching a master class of pitching in Yakima Valley.

Judd earned his first career win as a Pippin, allowing three hits in six innings. Billy Dotson took the loss in his return to the Drifters lineup in 2024.

The Pippins head into Sunday's deciding Game 3 in second place in the West Coast League in team strikeouts dealt, with 23.

