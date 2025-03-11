Pippins Add Two More Division I Talents

YAKIMA, Washington - A second Division I battery will join the Yakima Valley Pippins for the 2025 season. Akron pitcher Ty Pangborn and Santa Clara catcher Jake Porter add experience and depth both on the bump and behind the dish.

Pangborn, a junior right-hander, is in his first season with the Zips. Previously, the Newark, Ohio, native spent two seasons with Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, North Carolina, where he mainly came out of the bullpen. With the Triceratops, Pangborn went 7-4 with a 4.80 ERA, striking out 101 batters in 65.2 innings pitched. The power pitcher looks forward to the grind of the West Coast League season.

"I'm most looking forward to meeting new teammates and competing with them while really enjoying ourselves," Pangborn said. "Players get recognition for their talents while fans get involved and provide a great environment for the players to play in."

So far this season, Pangborn has made one relief appearance for the Zips, back on Feb. 28 against Purdue. Akron (5-10) is back in action tonight against Dayton before taking on Bowling Green for a home series this weekend.

Porter is a freshman catcher for the Broncos. A native of Fresno, California, Porter attended Bullard High School, where he was the Perfect Game California #27 catcher in the 2024 Class. As a junior, Porter batted .344, driving in 14 runners. During his senior year, Porter batted .360, while Bullard went 15-0 in league play on the way to a semifinal appearance in the Central Section Division I high school baseball championship.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to continue playing baseball at the highest level possible," Porter said. "I give the team everything I have every game."

Porter and the 7-7 Broncos will host San Jose State on Wednesday afternoon before heading to Corvallis, Oregon, to play a split-team doubleheader against Oregon State and Grand Canyon University on Saturday.

The Pippins will begin their 2025 campaign on Friday, May 30, on the road against the Wenatchee AppleSox.

