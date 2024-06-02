Sweets Drop Second One-Run Game

June 2, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Walla Walla Sweets News Release







BEND, Ore. - For the second game in a row, the Walla Walla Sweets dropped a one-run game to the Bend Elks. As opposed to Friday's opener, the Sweets had the lead late in the game, but a three-run seventh inning pushed the Elks ahead.

Bend opened the scoring in the first inning, but it was the only run they would get on starter Heitaro Hayashi. The second year Sweet from Tokyo tossed three scoreless innings after allowing the lead run. Bend got baserunners during those frames, but all four were left on the basepaths. Hayashi also struck out five batters, which ties a career high in Walla Walla for him.

The Sweets tied the game in the top of the fifth. After a leadoff hit from Kolby Felix, Luka Ruljancich brought home the run with an RBI single to right field, his first hit of the season.

Walla Walla took the lead in the sixth with Andrew Graham slamming an RBI double to right bringing home Max Samson. Samson got aboard with a double as well, the first extra base hit of the season for the Sweets.

Josh Aribal was the first arm out the pen, making his first appearance on the mound since his injury last season. Aribal was lighting up the radar during his two innings on the bump and struck out three batters.

The Sweets added an insurance run in the top of the seventh with Eric Aguayo dropping a single into right field which brought home Davis Mauzy.

However, the lead did not last long, as the Elks brought home three runs out of the seventh inning stretch. Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with no outs, and Bend was able to bring home all three runners with an RBI infield single, double play and an RBI double.

The Sweets fought hard to comeback in the eighth and ninth inning and had their best chance in the final frame. A two out walk and double put the tying run on third and the go ahead run in scoring position. However, a close call at first fell the Elks way, ending the game 4-3.

With the loss, the Sweets fall to 0-2 and drop their first series of the 2024 season.

The series finale is Sunday with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.