'Cat Grab First Win of 2024, Thump NorthPaws in Kamloops

June 2, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HarbourCats' mascot Harvey the HarbourCat on game night

Kamloops, BC - The Victoria HarbourCats used a six-run second inning to cruise to a 11-2 win over the Kamloops NorthPaws Saturday evening in West Coast League baseball action at Norbrock Stadium in Kamloops.

The second inning outburst, that came off former HarbourCats pitcher Josh Berenbaum (2023), was aided by a pair of NorthPaws errors, and highlighted by a two-run home run from Ny'Zaiah Thompson, the first HarbourCats long ball of the season.

Victoria's Flynn Ridley started the game for the HarbourCats, but left the game after one pitch when Kamloops leadoff batter Alec Gomez scorched a line drive off Ridley's right elbow. That caused a bit of a delay as reliever Dustin Davidson needed time to warm-up. The easy going lefty was not phased however and retired the first three batters he saw, two on strikeouts, to end the inning without damage.

Davidson would pitch another scoreless inning and then be followed with pitching by committee relief work from Jacob Thompson, Brooks Brewster, Brett Paterson, Chris Gaudio, Jalen Sami and Mason Chamberlain, who, while they kept Kamloops largely at bay, combined to hit nine NorthPaws batters on the night with pitches.

Offensively, in addition to Thompson's blast and two-hit night, Tyrus Hall had a three-hit night with two RBI, while Aric Anderson and Jake Haggard, both had a pair of hits and an RBI in the winning cause.

The HarbourCats will go for the series win in game three of the series on Sunday afternoon in Kamloops. Malik Harris is scheduled for the start with a 2:35 pm start time. They will then head to Kelowna for a three-game series with the Falcons before returning to Victoria for the home opener against the Wenatchee AppleSox on Friday June 7th at 6:35 pm.

Tickets for that game, which will likely feature the WCL debut of both Lucas and Manny Ramirez Jr, sons of MLB superstar Manny Ramirez, are going fast and can be found on-line at http://harbourcats.com/tickets or can be bought at the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

