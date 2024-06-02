AppleSox Break out Bats, Win Series Against Lefties

June 2, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Aiden Dougherty recorded five hits and Kade Benavidez drove in five runs as the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Port Angeles Lefties, 16-13, on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Dougherty recorded the seventh five-hit game in AppleSox history with a 5-for-6 and 3 RBI night. The 2024 NWAC Tournament MVP's five singles tied a franchise record, originally set on Aug. 2, 2015 by Nick Nyquist.

Benavidez homered, doubled twice, walked and was hit by a pitch to reach base five times. His 5-RBI effort was the AppleSox' first since CJ Horn at Kamloops July 30, 2022.

Max Hartman scored three runs in the leadoff spot while also doubling, singling twice and walking. Harrison Clark plated three runs while Antonio Gianni drove in two, including with a solo home run in the second.

Wenatchee (2-0) recorded 16 hits and scored in all but two innings to earn the series victory over Port Angeles (0-2). The AppleSox scored in all but two innings and recorded four consecutive innings with at least three runs from the third through the sixth innings.

The AppleSox led 4-0 after four innings after a three-run third featuring a 2-RBI double by Benavidez and a sacrifice fly from Gianni. The Lefties responded by sending 10 men to the plate and taking a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the fourth. Elijah Pelayo led off with a walk and stole second before Hartman delivered a game-tying double to right field with two outs. Dougherty and Benavidez followed up with a single and a double, respectively, to plate two more runs and give Wenatchee a 7-5 lead.

The big blow of the game was a five-run fifth inning which was punctuated by a Benavidez two-run homer to plate the final two runs of the inning as the seventh hitter of the frame.

Clark plated two with a single following a pair of walks and a sacrifice bunt to lead off the sixth. Dougherty drove in Clark with his fourth single of the game and then capped his big night with another RBI single for the lone run of the eighth.

Wenatchee wraps up the series against Port Angeles at 5:35 on Sunday night. It's Bark In The Park presented by Firehouse Pet Shop and Fromm Family Foods. Fans are encouraged to bring their dog with them to the game. Tickets are available at applesox.com/schedule.

