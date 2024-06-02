'Cats Take Series Win over NorthPaws with Win in Kamloops Sunday

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Road warriors to start the season, the Victoria HarbourCats are on the winning side of the ledger (2-1) through three games after a convincing 10-5 victory over the Kamloops NorthPaws in West Coast League action Sunday afternoon at Norbrock Stadium.

Actually, maybe not as convincing as the score would indicate considering the HarbourCats scored five times in the top of the ninth inning to break a 5-5 deadlock.

Garrett Teunissen, a star third baseman at Cal State San Marcos filling in for a short-staffed outfield, had a triple and was 1 for 2 with three runs and three walks, while Jake Haggard, playing third, was 3 for 6 with three runs scored. Kyle Magdic drove in three while going 2 for 4 and catcher Aric Anderson was 2 for 4.

Malik Harris was strong as the Victoria starter, going four innings with as many strikeouts and just two hits allowed. The bullpen faltered in the middle innings, allowing Kamloops to take the lead, but Kade Douglas fanned five over three innings. Dom Corgiat of Tarleton State and Brandon Bertsch of Texas slammed the door in the eighth and ninth respectively.

HarbourCats pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

The 'Cats have their much anticipated home opener Friday, June 7 against the Wenatchee AppleSox, with the buzz around the arrival of Manny and Lucas Ramirez, sons of MLB superstar Manny Ramirez. They will arrive in Victoria on Monday and prepare for the home opener.

The win Sunday gave the HarbourCats their first series win of the season, as they dropped the opener 2-1 on Friday but rebounded with an 11-2 drubbing of the NorthPaws on Saturday. They now sit tied for third in the North Division with Bellingham who have also begun their season at 2-1.

Victoria is on a six-game road trip to start the season, and now head to Kelowna for a three-game series with the Falcons starting Monday night, before returning to Victoria for the home opener against the Wenatchee AppleSox on Friday June 7th at 6:35 pm.

Tickets for that game are going fast and can be found on-line at our one and only ticketing partner Select Your Tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, or can be bought at the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

