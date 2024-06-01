Sweets Drop Season Opener

June 1, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

BEND, Ore. - The Sweets drop the first game of the 2024 season in heartbreaking fashion, falling to the Bend Elks 5-4. Friday's season opener was a back and forth affair that saw the Elks score the winning run in eighth inning.

Walla Walla opened the scoring in the third inning. David Mysza knocked the first hit of the year with a leadoff single up the middle. A few at bats later, Kolby Felix brought him home with an RBI single to right field.

Bend responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame.

The Sweets didn't trail for long as they tied it up in the fourth. With runners on the corners, Bend catcher Ty Johnsen overthrew second base trying to catch Logan Meyer stealing allowing Davis Mauzy to score.

In the bottom of the fourth, Mauzy made an incredible catch in center field to rob the Elks of an extra base hit and put one away.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the sixth. Bend started the frame with three straight hits including, bringing home a run and putting runners on the corners. The Sweets made a call to the bullpen and brought out Nate Naccarato who worked three straight outs to end the inning. However, the first out was a sacrifice fly putting the Elks up 4-2.

The pitching change ended the day for starter Zach Hangas, who tossed a solid five innings, struck out three batters and worked three 1-2-3 innings.

Heading into the top of the eighth, the Sweets still trailed 4-2, but a two-run rally tied the game. Mauzy started the frame with a leadoff single. Meyer got on board as well with a throwing error from the Bend shortstop. After a groundout moved them over, Joel Esperaza got his first hit of the year with a two-RBI single to right to tie the game.

Unfortunately, the good times did not last long as the Elks scored the winning run in the bottom half of the eighth inning with an RBI single from Johnsen. The Sweets got a baserunner in the ninth but couldn't bring him home.

Nate Naccarato got the loss despite pitching a solid three innings in relief.

With the loss, the Sweets fall to 0-1 to start the 2024 season.

The Sweets continue their series with the Elks Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

