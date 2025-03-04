Pippins Add YVC Two-Way Player, Division I Utility Bat to 2025 Squad

March 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - Two more players have been inked to join the Yakima Valley Pippins this summer. Yakima Valley College pitcher/infielder Brett Haggerty and Oregon State-commit infielder/outfielder Joshua Proctor will add depth to both sides of the ball for the Pippins.

Haggerty, a 6-foot-6 Olympia, Washington, native, is in his second season with the Yaks. Although he did not pitch last season, Haggerty did play in all 49 games at first base, sporting a .290 batting average. He led the Yaks in multiple offensive categories, including hits (54), home runs (7), and RBI (45), earning a spot on the All-Northwest Athletic Conference first team. During his time at North Thurston High School, Haggerty's 1.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts earned him the 2022 3A South Sound Conference Pitcher of the Year award.

Haggerty, who currently plays his home games across town at Yakima's Parker Faller Field, expressed his excitement to remain in the city for the summer.

"The fans and environment played in will be an awesome experience," Haggerty said. "Yakima Valley is a high level of baseball, letting me play great competition."

Haggerty plans to redshirt the remainder of his sophomore season with YVC as he prepares to transfer to Coppin State University next fall. The Yaks host the Olympic College Rangers on Saturday for their home opener.

Proctor is a senior at Maranatha High School. A native of Altadena, California, the 6-foot-5 multipurpose player committed to the Beavers this fall. Willing to play any position, Proctor has seen time all around the diamond. With his previous school La Cañada and now with Maranatha, Proctor is a career .312 hitter, with 59 hits, including 3 home runs, and 33 RBI. During his sophomore year at La Cañada, Proctor also made two appearances on the mound, going 1-0 with a 1.31 ERA.

After finishing this school year, Proctor's versatility will add to the depth of the Yakima Valley defense, while providing the Beaver commit a chance to see top talent before heading to Corvallis in the fall.

"I will be able to improve and grow better as a baseball player," Proctor said. "I try to be the best version of myself."

Proctor and the 0-2-1 Maranatha Minutemen are back in action this afternoon on the road against the Los Osos Grizzlies.

The Pippins begin the 2025 campaign on the road on Friday, May 30, against the Wenatchee AppleSox. The team's home opener is slated for Tuesday, June 3, at Yakima County Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from March 4, 2025

Pippins Add YVC Two-Way Player, Division I Utility Bat to 2025 Squad - Yakima Valley Pippins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.