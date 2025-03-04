HarbourCats to Host Eagles and Blaze PBL Games, June 1 and Eagles vs. Mariners, June 4

VICTORIA, B.C. - Two of the best high school baseball teams in B.C. will showcase their talents this summer at the home of the Victoria HarbourCats.

The Victoria Eagles and Langley Blaze, two of the powerhouse organizations of the B.C. Premier Baseball League (BCPBL) - the province's top loop for high school-aged players - will meet up for a doubleheader on Sunday, June 1, with a noon start at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

"We are excited to do this, and it will be a great way to whet the appetite of baseball fans with the HarbourCats opening at home on Friday, June 6," said HarbourCats GM Christian Stewart.

"I've watched a lot of PBL baseball, people know me for my photos of the league over the years, and it's very good baseball - those players all want to get to college and then earn the chance to play at the HarbourCats level. Our fans will really enjoy this, and the Eagles will be a more than worthy home team that day."

The Eagles usually play out of the Lambrick Park complex, and do some of their winter training in the Edwards Family Training Centre on Cook Street.

The BCPBL produces players who go on to collegiate baseball, and some are drafted by MLB teams. San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, who also pitched for the HarbourCats, developed with the Eagles, while the Blaze have produced Tyler O'Neill, Brett Lawrie, Scott Mathieson and many others.

The Eagles are overseen by Martin Winstanley, Jeremy Campbell, and head coach Mitch Davidoff. The Blaze are run by the legendary Doug Mathieson, coached by Jamie Bodaly.

The Eagles will also play their cross-town rival Victoria Mariners in a single game at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP on Wednesday, June 4, a 6:35pm start.

Tickets are available now for these games and all 2025 home games via the HarbourCats ticketing website HERE and and all season ticket holders will have this event and the June 4th game included in their ticket packages as a bonus.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and three "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

