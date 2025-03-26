Pair of Sophomores Added to Pippins Roster

YAKIMA, Washington - Two players with college baseball experience will join the Yakima Valley Pippins this summer. Akron Zips outfielder Austin Lafferty and Whitworth University right-handed pitcher Seth Mahler bring veteran experience and versatility to the 2025 squad.

Lafferty, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native, is in his second season roaming the outfield for the Zips. He joins Ty Pangborn as the second player from Akron to join the Pippins. With the Zips, Lafferty has a career .214 batting average, smashing six home runs and driving in 20 runs. Lafferty has also demonstrated a stellar glove in the outfield, committing no errors in 30 chances. The South Park graduate joins Yakima with previous summer baseball experience, spending the majority of last summer in the Valley Baseball League with the Winchester Royals. In his 31 games, Lafferty batted .333, picking up 37 hits and two home runs. Lafferty was named to the VBL All-Star team and helped the Royals to a playoff appearance.

Despite his previous summer baseball experience, Lafferty is looking forward to the change of scenery in the West Coast League.

"I've never been to the West Coast," Lafferty said. "I'm excited to be playing in a new area and meeting new people."

Lafferty and the Zips are on the road this afternoon to face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies before they return home and look to pick up their first MAC Conference win in a three-game series against Ball State.

Mahler hails from the Pacific Northwest, graduating from Lake Stevens (Washington) High School. The righty arm is in his second season coming out of the Pirates bullpen. In his career, the reliever sports a 5.73 ERA, striking out 21 batters in 22 innings of work across 10 games, only walking nine batters. The two-time All-Wesco honoree features a very active, velocity-based three-pitch mix that breaks to either side of the plate.

As he prepares for his first season of summer baseball, Mahler says he cannot wait to experience games in The Orchard.

"The atmosphere in Yakima is amazing," Mahler said. "The night games seem electric. From what I've heard from my teammates it's an awesome experience."

Mahler is not Whitworth's first connection to the Pippins. Cash Ulrich, the Pirates' second-year assistant coach, spent seven seasons in Yakima with Yakima Valley Community College. Ulrich also served as a Pippins assistant coach from 2020 to 2022 before making the move to Whitworth in 2024.

The 14-7 Pirates will continue NWC Conference play as they travel to Forest Grove, Oregon, to take on the Pacific (Oregon) Boxers in a three-game series beginning on Saturday.

The Pippins begin their 2025 campaign on May 29 with a preseason nonleague contest against Cascade Collegiate Showcase at 5:30 p.m. at The Orchard. The Pippins will then hit the road to take on the Wenatchee AppleSox for a three-game series, starting May 30. Yakima Valley's home opener will be on June 3, when the first of three Battle of the Basin series begins against Walla Walla.

