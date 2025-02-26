Pair of Veteran Bats Joining Pippins this Summer

YAKIMA, Washington - A pair of seasoned bats have been added to the Yakima Valley Pippins' 2025 roster. Two transfers, Jaden St. Cyr of Chaffey College and Jacob Brooks of Niagara, add more than 100 combined games of college experience at the plate to the Pipps.

St. Cyr, a 5-foot-10 sophomore outfielder, joins Evan Ellis as the second Panther to join the Pippins. A native of Temecula, California, St. Cyr began his collegiate career at Citrus Community College. With the Owls, St. Cyr batted .344 over 39 games, picking up 55 hits, including 12 home runs, driving in 33 runs en route to being named Citrus's Athlete of the Year. The self-described fierce competitor says he is excited to travel outside of California this summer.

"I'm looking forward to meeting some new people, building new relationships and getting to play in a different state," St. Cyr said. "I've heard nothing but great things about Yakima."

So far this season, St. Cyr has picked up 9 hits in 12 games played for Chaffey. The Panthers are 9-4-1 on the young season.

Brooks, a 6-foot junior middle infielder, is in his first season with the Purple Eagles. Before transferring north, the New Albany, Mississippi, native played two years in his home state at Mississippi Delta Community College. With the Trojans, Brooks appeared in 67 games, sporting a .293 batting average on 59 hits, while driving in 25. Last year, Brooks was named to the All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) team, while also picking up his second Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalist honors. A spark plug on the field, Brooks is eager to make the trip west to play against other high-level competition.

"They play solid competition throughout the summer, and I heard great things about the Pippins and the fans," Brooks said. "I'm also looking forward to traveling to a lot of cool spots I've never been to."

Through Niagara's first seven games, Brooks has picked up five hits, driven in two runs, and also scored twice.

Both bats will help Yakima Valley when the season begins on May 30 on the road against the Wenatchee AppleSox. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

