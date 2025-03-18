Returning Pippin Among Hurlers Added to Pitching Staff

YAKIMA, Washington - Two more arms have been added to the Yakima Valley pitching staff, including a midseason addition from last season's roster. Pacific Lutheran University reliever Logan Egge and Northwest Nazarene's Tyler Mclellan will take their strikeout stuff to the bump this summer for the Pipps.

Egge, a sophomore for the Lutes, spent the second half of the summer last year with the Pippins. The strikeout pitcher appeared in five games for Yakima Valley, striking out seven batters over 11.2 innings of work. The right-hander from Bothell, Washington, has struck out 23 batters in his 14 career appearances with PLU, thanks to a power four-pitch mix. As the fourth returning player to join the 2025 Pippins squad, Egge is excited to pitch in Yakima again.

"It was an easy decision (to return)," Egge said. "I had a good time competing against some of the best across the west coast."

So far this season, Egge has appeared in five games, working 10.2 innings and only allowing one earned run so far, for an impressive 0.84 ERA. The 5-6 Lutes will take on the University of Washington today and Wednesday before a weekend conference matchup against Pacific University.

Mclellan is planning to spend his sophomore season next fall at Northwest Nazarene University. In his college career at Yakima Valley College in 2024, Mclellan tossed 37.2 innings, striking out 44 batters. He also boasts a career 2.45 ERA, allowing just over one baserunner per inning pitched. Featuring a five-pitch mix, Mclellan works ahead in the count and looks to induce contact. The Olympia, Washington, native says he cannot wait to make memories competing in the West Coast League this summer.

"The environment looks amazing," said Mclellan, who is taking a gap year this spring before heading to NNU. "I am looking forward to meeting lifelong friends this summer while getting better and facing extremely good competition."

Northwest Nazarene is 20-10 on the season and will take on St. Martin's on the road this weekend for a four-game series.

The Pippins begin their 2025 campaign May 29 with a preseason nonleague contest against Cascade Collegiate Showcase at 5:30 p.m. at The Orchard. The Pippins will then hit the road to take on the Wenatchee AppleSox for a three-game series starting May 30. Yakima Valley's home opener will be on June 3, when the first of three Battle of the Basin series begins against Walla Walla.

