Yakima Valley Veterans Sign with Pippins

April 15, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - Two faces very familiar with the Yakima Valley will join the Pippins for the summer. Yakima native first baseman Brody Mills and 2024 Pippins right-hander Colton LaFave bring depth and experience to both sides of the ball.

Mills is currently in his sophomore year at the University of Texas A&M - Corpus Christi. Prior joining the Islanders, Mills spent a season closer to home at the University of Washington. Though listed as both a first baseman and a left-handed pitcher, all of Mills' games have been at the dish as the designated hitter. With the Huskies in 2024, Mills appeared in 12 games, making seven starts. He picked up his first career run against Washington State on March 29, and his first career hit against Seattle University on April 3. In high school, Mills batted an impressive .482 at West Valley, driving in 36 runs. He also was dominant from the mound, striking out 82 batters in 42 innings to go along with a 0.47 ERA.

Though he has been sidelined with injury this season for the Islanders, Mills expressed his excitement to return home for the summer.

"Being from Yakima it made it an easy decision," Mills said. "I have grown up knowing and seeing some games. They have always been known for showing talent and skillsets unlike others."

Texas A&M - Corpus Christi (13-24) is back in action on Thursday as they begin a three-game series on the road against McNeese.

LaFave hails from Litchfield Park, Arizona. The righty from Central Arizona College rejoins the Pippins after pitching in seven games for the Pipps in 2024, making six starts. He struck out 15 batters over 26.2 innings in the Yakima Valley first-half rotation. With the Vaqueros of Central Arizona College, LaFave has appeared in 27 games, including two starts this year. Through 45 career innings of work, LaFave has punched out 70 batters, good enough for a stellar 14.00 K/9. The righty sports a 4.20 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.

LaFave's return to Yakima is inspired by the growth he saw as a member of the 2024 squad.

"I had a great time learning how to be a leader last year and found a way to play free and have fun without normal stress," LaFave said. "I'm looking forward to the competition this year as last year there was good competition, as well as facing some teammates from Central like I did last year."

LaFave and Central Arizona (30-14) return to the diamond Friday as they begin their final homestand of the season. The Vaqueros take on Cochise College for three games before a standalone game on Thursday, April 24 against Arizona Western. Central Arizona then travels to Western Arizona for their final three games, as they search for their first NJCAA Division I title since 2022.

The Yakima Valley Pippins begin their 2025 campaign on May 29 with a preseason nonleague contest against Cascade Collegiate Showcase at 5:30 p.m. at The Orchard. The Pippins will then hit the road to take on the Wenatchee AppleSox for a three-game series, starting May 30. Yakima Valley's home opener will be June 3, when the first of three Battle of the Basin series begins against Walla Walla.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from April 15, 2025

Yakima Valley Veterans Sign with Pippins - Yakima Valley Pippins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.