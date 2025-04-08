New Coaching Staff to Helm Pippins this Summer

YAKIMA, Washington - A duo with extensive assistant coaching experience in college baseball and a former local pitcher will compose the coaching staff for the Yakima Valley Pippins this summer.

Garrett DeGallier begins his first year as manager of the Pippins, and becomes just the third head coach in the team's 11 seasons. Joining DeGallier will be assistant coach Eddie Cribby and pitching coach Anthony Alvarado.

"I am very happy to bring Garrett and Eddie to Yakima, and to bring Anthony back into the Pippins family," said general manager Jeff Garretson. "All three are going to bring energy and excitement to the field, and help develop players and win ballgames."

DeGallier succeeds Kyle Krustangel, who stepped down in February after four years at the Pippins' helm.

"I'm extremely excited to get going," DeGallier said. "This is an opportunity to put a stamp on a group of young men and a culture of playing the game the right way. We want to convey and instill energy about how we're going to play and how we're going to improve players this summer."

DeGallier is currently director of baseball operations at Seattle University and is in his 10th overall year in college baseball. Before joining the Redhawks, DeGallier spent four years (2020-2023) at the University of the Pacific as an assistant coach, serving in multiple roles during that time. Prior to joining Pacific, he served four years as an assistant coach and graduate assistant at Division II Concordia in Portland (2016-2019). While at Concordia, DeGallier's responsibilities included outfield and infield defensive coach, baserunning, coaching first base, and as head coach of the junior varsity squad.

As a player, DeGallier, a Bellevue, Washington, native, spent two seasons as an outfielder for Tacoma Community College in the NWAC, later transferring to the University of South Alabama, where he played outfield for the Jaguars for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The Jaguars were crowned Sun Belt regular season champions in 2015.

Alvarado, from Wapato, pitched for the Pippins in 2017 and brings a wealth of experience as a player and coach. He graduated from Wapato High School and pitched at Columbia Basin College before transferring to Bellevue University, where he played from 2018-2020.

Alvarado combines in-depth knowledge of the game with a personalized approach to coaching, focusing on technique, strategy, and Driveline-certified experience to help pitchers develop the skills they need to grow and succeed on the mound.

Cribby is spending this spring as an assistant coach at Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington. Prior to joining Eastlake and the Pippins, Cribby spent the past three years coaching Division I baseball in the Northeast. Last year, Cribby was an assistant coach with Villanova University in the Big East Conference. Before Villanova, he was the Associate Head Coach & Recruiting Coordinator for Division I Saint Peter's University, where he worked with the hitters and infield group. Cribby also coached at Division I Fordham University in the Bronx, New York, for the 2021-2022 season.

The new staff is currently refining and finalizing this summer's roster.

"First off, we're going to make sure players are in the right spot to win games," DeGallier said. "Our job is making sure they're ready physically and mentally, and to consistently provide an environment to improve."

The Pippins open the 2025 West Coast League season in Wenatchee on Friday, May 30. Prior to that, the Pippins will host a community game against CCL Showcase at Yakima County Stadium on Thursday, May 29. All tickets cost $5 for that game, and are on sale now at PippinsTickets.com.

