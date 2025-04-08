Little League Classic Coming to RAP, Ahead of Nationals at Layritz

VICTORIA, B.C. -- It's a first for the best baseball park in Victoria, and a way to celebrate a major event coming to Layritz Park in late July.

With Layritz due to host the Canadian Little League Championship starting on July 29 -- the winner advances to Williamsport, PA, and represents team Canada for the Little League World Series -- the Victoria HarbourCats, and the HarbourCats Foundation, are hosting the LITTLE LEAGUE CLASSIC at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

On Sunday, July 20, all six Little League organizations in the Victoria area will be represented as a preview of the Canadian Little League Championship, which will start at Layritz on July 29 -- an event supported by the HarbourCats Foundation through the Victoria Foundation.

"This is something we have never tried, and we can't wait to see the faces of these young athletes when they are on that field, with their pictures up on the video scoreboard," said Jim Swanson of the HarbourCats. "We think this is something that could grow in future years to see Wilson's Group Stadium used for an entire youth baseball showcase weekend -- the same as we are using the Emery Electric Fastpitch Showcase on May 31, featuring the Sooke Loggers and Lacey A's, to bring attention to that area of diamond sports.

"We could not be more excited to see what Layritz is doing in hosting the Canadian Little League Championship. There is no more pure level of sport than events like that, the pure joy of the young stars, and all who support them."

Little League Classic schedule of events:

Sunday, July 20 2025 Little League Classic

Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP

11am, Hampton vs. Central Saanich

1pm, National vs. Lakehill

3pm, Layritz vs. Beacon Hill

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the HarbourCats Foundation to bring the Little League Classic to Royal Athletic Park," said Brittney Crump, Chair of the Canadian Little League Championships Planning Committee. "It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent of our little league athletes in Victoria and build excitement for the Canadian Little League Championship at Layritz. We are grateful for the support we have received to date from the local community - but we have not reached our fundraising goal yet. Community support is vital to the success of these events, and we're proud to stand together with the HarbourCats Foundation in making this experience possible for these young athletes."

Tickets are available on-line for the Little League Classic, and are by donation for adults, with a minimum donation of $5 required. Kids 12 and under are free! These great events need financial support to be able to pull them off, and the HarbourCats and HarbourCats Foundation are proud to be part of that effort.

Anyone wishing to learn more or to support the national tournament can visit the tournament website at https://layritz.ca/tournaments/2025-canadian-championship/ or e-mail Brittany Crump at media@layritz.ca.

