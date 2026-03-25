Pietra Tordin: No Sophomore Slump Here

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







Sophomore slumps are afraid of Pietra Tordin.

The @PortlandThornsFC forward has been unstoppable in the first two matches of 2026.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 24, 2026

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