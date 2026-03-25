Pietra Tordin: No Sophomore Slump Here
Published on March 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Sophomore slumps are afraid of Pietra Tordin.
The @PortlandThornsFC forward has been unstoppable in the first two matches of 2026.
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 24, 2026
- Washington Spirit Returns Home to Host Utah Royals FC - Washington Spirit
- Midweek Match at Seattle Reign FC up Next for Kansas City Current - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC Hosts Expansion Club Denver Summit FC in First Meeting - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Host Portland Thorns FC in Wednesday Night Match - San Diego Wave FC
- Reign FC and Sounders FC Announce Long-Term Partnership with Jump to Power Next Generation of Seattle's Soccer Fan Experience - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Set for América Clash in Concacaf Semifinals - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Forward Mina Tanaka Named Utah Professional Female Athlete of the Year - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC Begins Two-Match Road Trip against Washington Spirit - Utah Royals FC
- Boston Legacy FC Offers Free Shuttle Service to Gillette Stadium - Boston Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Forward Alexa Spaanstra Loaned to Utah Royals FC
- RAJ Sports Launches Industry-First Sales Development Program Dedicated to Women's Professional Sports
- Nuna Named Official Baby Gear Partner of Portland Thorns and Portland Fire
- Portland Thorns Announce Final Roster Ahead of 2026 Season
- Portland Thorns Name Robert Vilahamn as New Head Coach