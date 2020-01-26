Pickard Heads Back to Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Pickard has won four of his last five starts for the Griffins, posting a 1.80 goals against average, a 0.936 save percentage and one shutout in that stretch. The 27-year-old has appeared in 26 games for Grand Rapids in 2019-20 and shows a 14-9-3 record to go along with a 2.87 GAA, a 0.903 save percentage and two shutouts. Pickard has made three appearances for the Detroit this season and became the 181st Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he recorded 29 saves in his Red Wings debut on Nov. 29 at Philadelphia.

Selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, Pickard has appeared in 107 NHL games with the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Detroit since debuting in 2014-15 and has posted a 32-52-9 record, a 3.00 GAA, a 0.905 save mark and four shutouts.

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder, Pickard has logged 226 games in the AHL since 2011-12 between the Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners and Griffins, notching a 107-80-18 record, a 2.64 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 14 shutouts. A 2018 Calder Cup champion with Toronto, Pickard and Garret Sparks won the Harry Holmes Memorial Award, awarded to the goaltending duo with the lowest regular season GAA (2.24), in 2017-18.

The Griffins (20-20-2-4) will resume play after the all-star break on Friday at 8 p.m. EST when they head to Iowa.

