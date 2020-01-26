Barracuda Fall Late to Reign, 3-1

The San Jose Barracuda (14-22-1-2) battled the Ontario Reign (20-18-4-1) (Los Angeles Kings) at the SAP Center on Saturday night in their last game before the AHL All-Star break, and although they entered the third period with a lead, the Reign managed to scored three times to pick up a 3-1 win, extending their point streak to five.

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (3-2-1) took the hard-luck loss for San Jose, allowing two goals on 30 shots

Matthew Villalta (4-3-1) earned the win for Ontario, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced

Sasha Chmelevski (8) scored the lone goal for the Barracuda, unassisted in the first

Tobias Bjornfot (3) scored at 18:52 of the third period to give Ontario their first lead of the night

Joachim Blichfeld will be the Barracuda's representative at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic over the next two days in Ontario

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL

Ontario 0 0 3 3

San Jose 1 0 0 1

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Ontario 31 0 3 6

San Jose 31 0 3 6

