Barracuda Fall Late to Reign, 3-1
January 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (14-22-1-2) battled the Ontario Reign (20-18-4-1) (Los Angeles Kings) at the SAP Center on Saturday night in their last game before the AHL All-Star break, and although they entered the third period with a lead, the Reign managed to scored three times to pick up a 3-1 win, extending their point streak to five.
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (3-2-1) took the hard-luck loss for San Jose, allowing two goals on 30 shots
Matthew Villalta (4-3-1) earned the win for Ontario, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced
Sasha Chmelevski (8) scored the lone goal for the Barracuda, unassisted in the first
Tobias Bjornfot (3) scored at 18:52 of the third period to give Ontario their first lead of the night
Joachim Blichfeld will be the Barracuda's representative at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic over the next two days in Ontario
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL
Ontario 0 0 3 3
San Jose 1 0 0 1
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Ontario 31 0 3 6
San Jose 31 0 3 6
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2020
- Nolan's Three Points Guide Rampage Past Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Fall Late to Reign, 3-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Bakersfield Takes Two, Roadrunners Still Enter All-Star Break Atop Pacific Division - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.