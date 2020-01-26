Flames Recall Buddy Robinson

January 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Buddy Robinson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Robinson, a native of Bellmawr, New Jersey has a team leading 16 goals in 40 games for the Heat this season. The 28-year-old forward was signed by the Flames on July 2, 2018 after spending the previous season with the Winnipeg Jets organization. In Robinson's first season with the Heat in 2018-19 he scored 14 goals and added 28 assists for 42 points in 65 games.

BUDDY ROBINSON - FORWARD

BORN: Bellmawr, NJ DATE: September 30, 1991

HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 225 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2018

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.