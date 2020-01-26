Flames Recall Buddy Robinson
January 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Buddy Robinson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Robinson, a native of Bellmawr, New Jersey has a team leading 16 goals in 40 games for the Heat this season. The 28-year-old forward was signed by the Flames on July 2, 2018 after spending the previous season with the Winnipeg Jets organization. In Robinson's first season with the Heat in 2018-19 he scored 14 goals and added 28 assists for 42 points in 65 games.
BUDDY ROBINSON - FORWARD
BORN: Bellmawr, NJ DATE: September 30, 1991
HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 225 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2018
