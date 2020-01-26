Nolan's Three Points Guide Rampage Past Eagles

January 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release







Joey LaLeggia of the San Antonio Rampage (back) scores game-winning goal against the Colorado Eagles

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Colorado Eagles) Joey LaLeggia of the San Antonio Rampage (back) scores game-winning goal against the Colorado Eagles(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Colorado Eagles)

LOVELAND, CO - Jordan Nolan posted a three-point night and Joey LaLeggia netted the game-winning goal in the third period to guide the San Antonio Rampage (15-18-11) to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Eagles (22-14-4) on Saturday night at Budweiser Events Center.

It was San Antonio's first ever win against the Eagles, pulling the Rampage back to within five points of the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, LaLeggia worked a puck out of the corner in his own zone, falling to the ice and breaking the puck out to Nolan from his knees. LaLeggia got to his feet and raced down the ice to join the rush, taking a feed from Nolan on the right wing and driving to the net to tuck the puck around Eagles goaltender Adam Werner.

LaLeggia's fourth goal of the season at 8:24 made it 3-2 Rampage.

Nolan tacked on to the lead with 1:01 left in regulation time, wiring a wrist shot past Werner from the top of the right circle to make it 4-2. Nolan's goal gave him his first three-point game since Jan. 12 of last season.

Colorado opened the scoring in the final seconds of the first period during a 5-on-3 power play. With six seconds remaining in the period, TJ Tynan fed a pass from behind the net to Jacob MacDonald at the top of the left circle for a one-timer that beat goaltender Ville Husso for MacDonald's ninth goal of the season.

It was only the second 5-on-3 goal surrendered by the Rampage in 15 tries this season.

Austin Poganski tied the game 1-1 at 1:07 of the second period, driving the net from the right wing and poking home a rebound for a shorthanded goal. It was Poganski's second shorthanded goal this season, and his seventh goal overall.

Nolan Stevens earned an assist on the Poganski goal, and he has recorded a point on all four shorthanded goals the Rampage have scored this season (two goals, two assists).

The Eagles moved back in front on the same power play. At 1:40 of the second period, a Martin Kaut shot from the slot banked in off former Rampage forward AJ Greer for Greer's ninth goal of the year, making it 2-1 Eagles.

The Rampage again tied the score at 8:24 of the second. On a delayed penalty call, Mitch Reinke found Nathan Walker at the top of the right circle for a one-timer past Werner to tie the game 2-2. Walker's 18th goal of the season ties him for the team lead and sets a new career high.

Husso made 25 saves to earn his tenth win of the season.

The Rampage have points in four of their last five games, going 2-1-2 in that stretch. Colorado had won seven of their prior eight at home prior to the loss Saturday.

The Rampage head into the All-Star break and will return to action on Friday night at the AT&T Center against the Texas Stars. Friday is San Antonio's 10th annual Pink in the Rink game. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest, and is also available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Poganski (7); Walker (18); LaLeggia (4); Nolan (6)

Ville Husso: 25 saves on 27 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 5-for-7

THREE STARS:

1) Joey LaLeggia - SA

2) Jacob MacDonald - COL

3) Jordan Nolan - SA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.