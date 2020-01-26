Anaheim Ducks Recall De Leo, Jones and Terry

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Chase De Leo, left wing Max Jones and right wing Troy Terry from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the club has reassigned left wing Blake Pietila to San Diego.

De Leo, 24 (10/25/95), has appeared in four career NHL games with Anaheim and Winnipeg, collecting a +2 rating. A native of La Mirada, CA, De Leo made his NHL season debut Jan. 16 at Nashville. Acquired from Winnipeg in exchange for Nic Kerdiles June 30, 2018, De Leo has earned 72-104=176 points in 310 career AHL games with San Diego and Manitoba. The 5-9, 180-pound center owns 7-7=14 points with a +2 rating in 33 games with San Diego this season.

Jones, 21 (2/17/98), has five goals and two assists in 37 games with the Ducks this season. Since making his NHL debut last season, Jones has registered 7-5=12 points with 32 PIM in 67 career NHL games. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones scored two goals in eight games with the Gulls this season. He has earned 16-15=31 points and a +3 rating in 51 career AHL games.

Terry, 22 (9/10/97), has collected three goals and five assists in 33 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Terry owns 7-14=21 points with a +1 rating in 67 career NHL games. The 6-0, 180-pound right wing has 19-32=51 points in 48 career games with San Diego, including 3-7=10 points with a +10 rating in seven games this season.

Pietila, 26 (2/20/93), owns 1-3=4 points in 38 career NHL games with New Jersey. Signed as a free agent July 2, 2019, Pietila has appeared in 32 games with San Diego this season, posting 7-7=14 points. The 5-11, 180 pound forward has recorded 66-66=132 points in 249 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton and San Diego.

