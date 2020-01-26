Wolf Pack Announce Player Moves

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Adam Huska to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, and that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward to Lewis Zerter-Gossage from the Mariners.

Both players had joined the Mariners on Tuesday.

Huska has played 20 games with the Wolf Pack this season, going 8-5-5 with a 2.96 goals-against average and an 89.7% save percentage. The seventh-round selection (184th overall) by the Rangers in 2015 appeared in two games with Maine, going 1-1-0 with three goals-against on 71 shots (1.53 goals-against average, 95.8% save percentage). That included a 43-save performance in his ECHL debut Friday night, an 8-1 home win over the Worcester Railers.

Zerter-Gossage has two goals and one assist for three points in 23 games with the Wolf Pack. He scored one goal, his first career ECHL tally Friday night, in two games in his latest stint with Maine, and has totaled four points and four penalty minutes in eight ECHL contests on the season. Zerter-Gossage was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack April 17, 2019.

