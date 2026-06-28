Phoenix Mercury vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2026
Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Toronto Tempo, 89-80! Ã°Å¸âÂ
After trailing by two at the half, Phoenix locked in defensively and knocked down timely threes down the stretch to secure the road win.
Kahleah Copper: 27 PTS | 5 REB Valeriane Ayayi: 20 PTS | 6 REB
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The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
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