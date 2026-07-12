Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2026
Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
FINAL IN LAS VEGAS
The Aces defeat the Mercury, 106-58!
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â A'ja Wilson: 21 PTS | 15 REB | 3 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Chelsea Gray : 15 PTS | 12 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Justine Pissott: 19 PTS | 5 3PM (WNBA debut record)
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026
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