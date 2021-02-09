Phantoms Power Play

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Thursday, February 4, 2021 -

LV Phantoms 2, WBS Penguins 0

The Phantoms returned to PPL Center for the first time in 330 days with a 2-0 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a preseason game. It was the first appearance for the Phantoms at PPL Center since March 11, 2020. Felix Sandstrom posted a 21-save shutout while returning blueliners Chris Bigras and Tyler Wotherspoon scored for Lehigh Valley.

Saturday, February 6, 2021 -

LV Phantoms 2, Hershey Bears 1 (OT)

Happy Birthday Scott Gordon! The Lehigh Valley Phantoms rallied late for a thrilling 2-1 win in overtime at Giant Center in the first game of the 2021 season. The Phantoms finally broke through over 59 minutes into the game on Wyatte Wylie's blast with just 44.7 seconds remaining to tie the game at 1-1. Ryan Fitzgerald sped up the ice and fired the winning goal in overtime from the top of the left circle. Zane McIntyre was tremendous in his Phantoms debut with 34 saves on 35 shots to keep the Phantoms in contention and give them the opportunity for the late comeback.

Next Week:

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

at Binghamton Devils - RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, Newark, NJ

The Phantoms will visit the Binghamton Devils in their new home in Newark, N.J. for a Wednesday night clash. It is the first of ten meetings between the Phantoms and Devils this season. The Phantoms will see our old friend Danick Martel who signed an AHL contract with the Devils before the season.

Sunday, February 14, 2021

at Hershey Bears - Giant Center

Lehigh Valley will rematch with the Bears in Chocolate Town for a Valentine's Day matinee at 1:00 p.m. The Phantoms lead the series 1-0 to take an initial lead in the Provident Bank Pennsylvania Cup standings. The Phantoms and Bears will square off 14 times in the 2021 season.

3 Stars of the Week:

Welcome, Wyatte Wylie from Washington!

Wyatte Wylie made the most of the professional debut with a tying goal with just 44.7 seconds remaining for the team's first goal of the season. He then assisted on the overtime winner by Ryan Fitzgerald. Wylie was a fifth-round selection of the Flyers in 2018.

ï»¿Fitzy Wins It

Phantoms newcomer Ryan Fitzgerald fired home the overtime winner at Hershey in a quick-release from the top of the left circle. The speedy right-winger joins the Phantoms after three seasons with the Providence Bruins. Fitzgerald is cousins with Flyers center Kevin Hayes. And they both wear lucky number 13!

Youngest Ever

18-year-old forward Zayde Wisdom became the youngest player in Phantoms franchise history beating the former record held by Derek Mathers by 20 days. Wisdom's pro debut came at 18 years, 6 months and 30 days old.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2021 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Steven Swavely, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

