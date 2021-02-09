Heat, AHL Announce February Schedule
February 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
CALGARY, AB - The AHL announced Tuesday the February schedules for its five Canadian Division teams, including the Stockton Heat, Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies.
The Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, will compete in four games in February, all against the Toronto Marlies at home in the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The four-game February schedule follows:
Sunday, February 21 - vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. MST
Tuesday, February 23 - vs. Toronto, 6 p.m. MST
Wednesday, February 24 - vs. Toronto, 6 p.m. MST
Friday, February 26 - vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. MST
The remainder of the 2020-21 schedule available at a later date.
In accordance with local health guidelines, the games will be closed to fans.
In the five-year history of the Heat, Stockton had only competed against Manitoba among its Canadian Division counterparts, posting a 5-7-0-0 all-time record against the Moose. The meetings with Toronto to open the season will be the first in team history.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2021
- Laval Rocket Unveils Calendar for February 2021 - Laval Rocket
- Belleville Senators Announce February Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Moose Announce February Game Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Releases February Schedule for Canadian Division - AHL
- Heat, AHL Announce February Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Dignity Health to Offer Complimentary Friday Night Condors AHLTV Passes for Home Games - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears Weekly #1: Hockey Is Back - Bears Open 2020-21 Season - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Continue Road Stretch in Chicago and Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Wrap Opening Series with Sweep over Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Outdone by Tucson 5-3 Despite True's Two Goals - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Closes out Series with 3-2 Overtime Loss to Texas - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.