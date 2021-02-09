Heat, AHL Announce February Schedule

February 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







CALGARY, AB - The AHL announced Tuesday the February schedules for its five Canadian Division teams, including the Stockton Heat, Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies.

The Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, will compete in four games in February, all against the Toronto Marlies at home in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The four-game February schedule follows:

Sunday, February 21 - vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. MST

Tuesday, February 23 - vs. Toronto, 6 p.m. MST

Wednesday, February 24 - vs. Toronto, 6 p.m. MST

Friday, February 26 - vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. MST

The remainder of the 2020-21 schedule available at a later date.

In accordance with local health guidelines, the games will be closed to fans.

In the five-year history of the Heat, Stockton had only competed against Manitoba among its Canadian Division counterparts, posting a 5-7-0-0 all-time record against the Moose. The meetings with Toronto to open the season will be the first in team history.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.