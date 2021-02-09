Laval Rocket Unveils Calendar for February 2021

MONTREAL - The American Hockey League unveiled on Tuesday the Canadian Division calendar for the month of February, which include the Laval Rocket games. The Montreal Canadiens affiliated team will open its season this Friday, February 12 at the Bell Centre as the Rocket will host the Belleville Senators - the same team against whom the Rocket played its last game in 2019-20 before the season was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rocket will play eight games at home at the Bell Centre in February.

Rocket fans from all over Quebec won't miss a thing as they'll be able to follow some of the best Montreal Canadiens prospects on RDS, 91,9 Sports and TSN 690 Montreal since the three networks will return this season as the team's official broadcasters. The RDS team of experts, which notably includes Stéphane Leroux and Bruno Gervais, will broadcast all home games. Led by Anthony Marcotte, 91,9 Sports will continue to be the team's official French broadcaster on radio as the station will broadcast all Rocket games this season. With Sean Campbell at the description and JP O'Connor as the analyst, TSN 690 will also broadcast the majority of the team's home games. As in previous seasons, all games will also be available online on AHL TV.

More now than ever, the Laval Rocket will count on a pool of promising prospects to play aside its veteran core in order to make Laval a team to be feared in the AHL Canadian Division. Young players like Kaiden Guhle (16th overall pick in 2020), Jesse YlÃ¶nen (35th overall pick in 2018), Jan Mysak (48th overall pick in 2020), Cam Hillis (66th overall pick in 2018) or RafaÃ«l Harvey -Pinard (201st overall pick in 2019) are set to make their professional debut alongside veterans like Alex Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, Gustav Olofsson, Captain Xavier Ouellet and Jordan Weal.

The Rocket will find themselves this season in a new division, the Canadian Division, which is composed of five teams including Laval. The Belleville Senators, Manitoba Moose, Stockton Heat and Toronto Marlies will face the Rocket in this shortened season. Laval will face Belleville and the Manitoba Moose four times each in the first month of the season.

The calendar for the Rocket games in March, April and May will be unveiled at a later date.

