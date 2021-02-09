Dignity Health to Offer Complimentary Friday Night Condors AHLTV Passes for Home Games

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Dignity Health, Mercy and Memorial Hospitals and the Bakersfield Condors want to make sure you do not miss a minute of the action on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena this season. Beginning this Friday and for every Friday home game throughout the season, Dignity Health will offer hundreds of complimentary game day passes for families to watch the Condors on AHLTV. A full "Dignity Health Family Friday Night" schedule is below. To enter, simply click the "enter to win" button below. Winners will be notified via e-mail with a pass to watch the game.

DIGNITY HEALTH FAMILY FRIDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE:

Friday, Feb. 12 v Henderson at 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 v. San Diego at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 12 v. San Jose at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 9 v. Henderson at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 7 v. Colorado at 6 p.m.

CONDORS HOME OPENING WEEKEND TELEVISED LIVE ON 23ABC

