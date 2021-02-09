Barracuda Outdone by Tucson 5-3 Despite True's Two Goals

Tucson, AZ - The San Jose Barracuda scored the first goal of the game on Monday, but couldn't manage to hold onto their lead for longer than a minute and five seconds and never went back up, eventually falling to the Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes), 5-3, at the Tucson Convention Center.

- Alex True (1, 2) recorded his first two goals of the season on Monday, marking the sixth time in his four-year career that he's scored twice in a game

- Joachim Blichfeld (1), an AHL All-Star as a rookie last season, scored his first goal of the year on Monday and the 17th of his career. He also recorded an assist for his ninth career multi-point effort

- Brinson Pasichnuk got the primary assist on True's first goal of the night, the first point of his pro career

- Zach Gallant made his AHL debut, finishing with one shot on net

- In the loss, the Barracuda netted their first power-play goal of the year

- Tucson's Ivan Prosvetov (2-0-0-0) made 33 saves, earning his second-straight win. The second-year pro, made 68 saves on 71 shots in two games against the Barracuda

- Alexei Melnichuk (0-1-1-0) allowed five goals on 33 shots

