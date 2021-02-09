Griffins Continue Road Stretch in Chicago and Cleveland
February 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
This Week's Games
GRIFFINS at Chicago Wolves // Thurs., Feb. 11 // 3 p.m. // Triphahn Center Ice Arena
Listen:
ESPN 96.1 FM
Watch: AHLTV
Season Series: 0-1-0-0 Road, 0-1-0-0 Overall. Second of 10 meetings overall, second of five in Chicago
All-Time Series: 45-36-0-2-1 Road, 87-65-2-6-3 Overall
NHL Affiliations: Carolina Hurricanes (primary), Nashville Predators (2020-21)
Noteworthy: The Wolves have a temporary home this season, forgoing Allstate Arena in favor of their training facility, the Triphahn Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, which is located about a 25-minute drive northwest of their regular den.
GRIFFINS at Cleveland Monsters // Sat., Feb. 13 // 4 p.m. // Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Listen:
WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM
Watch: AHLTV
Season Series: 0-0-0-0 Road, 0-0-0-0 Overall. First of eight meetings overall, first of four in Cleveland
All-Time Series: 23-15-4-8 Road, 54-31-5-10 Overall
NHL Affiliation: Columbus Blue Jackets
Noteworthy: Following a two-year foray into the North Division and Eastern Conference, the Monsters have been reunited with the Griffins in the Central Division thanks to the AHL's five-division, COVID-induced realignment.
Last Week's Result
Fri., Feb. 5 // GRIFFINS 1 at Chicago Wolves 3 // 0-1-0-0 (0 pts., T3rd Central Division)
Last Week's Notes
Friday at Chicago (1-3 L) - Kyle Criscuolo provided an early spark in his first game with the Griffins since hoisting the Calder Cup in 2017, but the Wolves responded with a goal in each period to take a 3-1 win in the 2020-21 season opener for both teams. Criscuolo opened the scoring 7:38 into the first period, cashing in assists from newcomer Riley Barber and Michael Rasmussen to tap the puck through Antoine Bibeau's pads for a power play tally. Pat Nagle made 11 saves in the first period and 26 for the game, as the Griffins fell in a road opener for just the third time in the last eight years.
Road Life
The Griffins' four-game road stretch to kick off the 2020-21 campaign is their second-longest ever to start a season (five straight in 2009-10)...Prior to last Friday's game at Chicago, the home team had won only one of the previous seven matchups between the Griffins and Wolves, dating to the final meeting of the 2018-19 season. Last year, the Griffins went 0-2 against the Wolves at Van Andel Arena and 3-1 at Allstate Arena to earn a split of the season series.
It's Been Such a Long Time
Last Friday in Chicago, the Griffins took to the ice against an opponent for the first time in 331 days, dating to their 4-1 home win over Iowa on March 11, 2020. Their home opener next Saturday, Feb. 20 against Cleveland will mark 346 days since they last played a game at Van Andel Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2021
- Griffins Continue Road Stretch in Chicago and Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Wrap Opening Series with Sweep over Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Outdone by Tucson 5-3 Despite True's Two Goals - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Closes out Series with 3-2 Overtime Loss to Texas - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.