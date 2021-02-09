Griffins Continue Road Stretch in Chicago and Cleveland

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Chicago Wolves // Thurs., Feb. 11 // 3 p.m. // Triphahn Center Ice Arena

Listen:

ESPN 96.1 FM

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 0-1-0-0 Road, 0-1-0-0 Overall. Second of 10 meetings overall, second of five in Chicago

All-Time Series: 45-36-0-2-1 Road, 87-65-2-6-3 Overall

NHL Affiliations: Carolina Hurricanes (primary), Nashville Predators (2020-21)

Noteworthy: The Wolves have a temporary home this season, forgoing Allstate Arena in favor of their training facility, the Triphahn Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, which is located about a 25-minute drive northwest of their regular den.

GRIFFINS at Cleveland Monsters // Sat., Feb. 13 // 4 p.m. // Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Listen:

WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 0-0-0-0 Road, 0-0-0-0 Overall. First of eight meetings overall, first of four in Cleveland

All-Time Series: 23-15-4-8 Road, 54-31-5-10 Overall

NHL Affiliation: Columbus Blue Jackets

Noteworthy: Following a two-year foray into the North Division and Eastern Conference, the Monsters have been reunited with the Griffins in the Central Division thanks to the AHL's five-division, COVID-induced realignment.

Last Week's Result

Fri., Feb. 5 // GRIFFINS 1 at Chicago Wolves 3 // 0-1-0-0 (0 pts., T3rd Central Division)

Last Week's Notes

Friday at Chicago (1-3 L) - Kyle Criscuolo provided an early spark in his first game with the Griffins since hoisting the Calder Cup in 2017, but the Wolves responded with a goal in each period to take a 3-1 win in the 2020-21 season opener for both teams. Criscuolo opened the scoring 7:38 into the first period, cashing in assists from newcomer Riley Barber and Michael Rasmussen to tap the puck through Antoine Bibeau's pads for a power play tally. Pat Nagle made 11 saves in the first period and 26 for the game, as the Griffins fell in a road opener for just the third time in the last eight years.

Road Life

The Griffins' four-game road stretch to kick off the 2020-21 campaign is their second-longest ever to start a season (five straight in 2009-10)...Prior to last Friday's game at Chicago, the home team had won only one of the previous seven matchups between the Griffins and Wolves, dating to the final meeting of the 2018-19 season. Last year, the Griffins went 0-2 against the Wolves at Van Andel Arena and 3-1 at Allstate Arena to earn a split of the season series.

It's Been Such a Long Time

Last Friday in Chicago, the Griffins took to the ice against an opponent for the first time in 331 days, dating to their 4-1 home win over Iowa on March 11, 2020. Their home opener next Saturday, Feb. 20 against Cleveland will mark 346 days since they last played a game at Van Andel Arena.

