Iowa Closes out Series with 3-2 Overtime Loss to Texas
February 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (1-1-1-0; 3 pts.) dropped a tight one tonight to the Texas Stars (2-1-0-0; 4 pts.) 3-2 in overtime at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa climbed back from two one-goal deficits throughout the game to force overtime and secure one point in the standings. Overall, the Wild took three of a possible six points from the three-game series with Texas.
Unlike the last two games between Iowa and Texas, the Stars would grab the night's first lead on the power play at 5:09. Tye Felhaber received a quick Riley Damiani feed in slot and sent it over goaltender Dereck Baribeau's (27 saves) left shoulder making it 1-0 Texas.
The Wild found an equalizer at 14:52 of the first period. Forward Gabriel Dumont tracked down a loose puck in front of the Texas net, after a Connor Dewar point shot, and tied the game at 1-1 beating Stars goaltender Colton Point (30 saves).
As was the case Saturday night, the two clubs would head into the first intermission locked at 1-1. Iowa outshot Texas 8-7 through the opening 20 minutes of play.
Early in the second period, Texas' power play struck again to reclaim the lead. Forward Josh Melnick lifted a wrist shot past Baribeau from the top of the right circle bringing the lead to 2-1 Stars at 4:31 of the period.
At the end of two periods, Texas had the lead 2-1 and outshot Iowa 9-7 during the middle frame. The Stars had the edge in total shots after 40 minutes of play 16-15.
Iowa mounted a great push to begin the third period and was rewarded at 7:59. Dumont doubled up after picking off a Stars pass in the high slot and rifling home his second goal of the night. Dumont's third goal in the past two contests tied the game 2-2.
Both teams failed to convert on a handful of late opportunities in the third period plunging our game into overtime. The Stars would grab the final say with a goal from rookie defenseman Thomas Harley, who scored from behind the goal line by banking it off the back of Baribeau's right pad into the net. The marker came 2:17 into overtime and gave Texas a 3-2 win.
Texas delivered a 2-5 performance on the power play while Iowa went 0-4 in tonight's affair. The Wild outshot the Stars for the first time this season, putting on 32 total shots while the Stars had 30.
The Wild finish their four-game homestand Saturday, Feb. 13 against the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drops at 6:00 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2021
- Roadrunners Wrap Opening Series with Sweep over Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Outdone by Tucson 5-3 Despite True's Two Goals - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Closes out Series with 3-2 Overtime Loss to Texas - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.