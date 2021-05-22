Peña Promoted to Advanced-A Wilmington

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals announced today that right-handed pitcher Malvin Peña has been promoted to the Advanced-A Wilmington Blue Rocks. The FredNats roster currently stands at 29 players.

Peña, 23, joined the FredNats on May 8 and appeared in three games, going 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA in 6.0 innings. He was the first player to wear the uniform of both the Potomac Nationals and Fredericksburg Nationals.

The FredNats continue their series against the Salem Red Sox tonight at 6:05. Fans can listen live to the radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network with FredNats On Deck beginning at 5:50, or watch a video stream with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League.

