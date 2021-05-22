Early Delmarva Runs Too Much in 12-8 Loss

DELMARVA - Felix Valerio turned in his first three-hit game of the season, Noah Campbell went 2-for-5, and both Joe Gray Jr. and Alex Hall homered in the seventh, but the Mudcats fell 12-8 to the Shorebirds on Saturday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Relievers Miguel Guerrero and Abner Uribe also had strong nights in the loss as the two combined for five scoreless innings in relief for the Mudcats.

The Mudcats (10-7) did score first in the game after Campbell doubled and scored on a hit by Ernesto Martinez in the opening frame. Delmarva (12-5), however, came right back with two runs in the last of the first to go up 2-1.

Carolina went on to score three runs in the second after getting run scoring hits from Campbell and Valerio, but the 4-2 lead they put together was quickly erased as the Shorebirds went on to score seven time in their half of the second while taking a 9-4 lead in the game.

Delmarva rallied for six hits in the second, including a three-run double from Gunnar Henderson and a RBI single from Darrel Hernaiz. Henderson was one of eight Delmarva batters to have at least one hit in the game. Henderson also ended up going 3-for-4 with two runs and five RBI for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds led 9-4 after the second and went up 12-4 after getting three more runs in the third. The first nine runs were allowed by Carolina starter Jhoan Cruz, while the three in the third were allowed by Jackson Gillis. Cruz (1-1, 9.00) gave up nine runs on 10 hits over an inning and 1/3 while taking the loss. Gillis allowed just one earned run, but three total while going through an inning and 2/3.

Delmarva totaled all 12 of their runs on 13 hits over the first four innings, but Guerrero and Uribe would go on to hold the Shorebirds scoreless and to just one hit from the fifth though the end of the game. Guerrero worked through a career high three scoreless innings and struck out four. Uribe walked three, but also struck out three over two scoreless.

The Mudcats did close the gap a bit late in the game after scoring four runs off reliever Griffen McLarty between the sixth and seventh innings. Their run in the sixth came in on a run-scoring ground out from Gabe Holt. The three runs in the seventh, however, were brought in on a solo home run from Gray and a two-run homer from Hall.

The Mudcats trailed 12-4 after the eighth and reliever Shelton Perkins kept it that way as he worked the final inning and 1/3 to finish the game.

The loss dropped Carolina to 2-3 in the series and 5-6 in their current 12-game road trip. The road trip finale and series finale in Delmarva is set for 2:05 p.m. in Salisbury, MD.

