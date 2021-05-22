Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis

The Fireflies play the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers again today at 7 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Delvin Capellan (0-1, 4.00 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia. Meanwhile, Kannapolis sends RHP Jared Kelley (0-2, 14.40 ERA) to the bump.

EARLY PITCHING WOES BURY FIREFLIES: The Fireflies pitching staff gave up runs in each of the first three innings and ended up dropping Friday night's contest to Kannapolis 6-2 at Atrium Health Ballpark. Cruz Noriega (L, 0-1) got the start for Columbia and gave up three bombs to Kannapolis in the first three innings. In total, he allowed four runs, all earned off five hits in four innings. DJ Gladney started things off for Kannapolis (2-14) with a two-run shot off a full-count pitch in the first inning. Victor Torres and Cabrera Weaver both added solo shots in the second and third, respectively, to keep the Fireflies (9-7) at bay. The bats kept the game close, Kale Emshoff cracked him seventh double of the season to left-center to plate Brady McConnell in the top of the second and bring the Fireflies to within one. In the third, it was McConnell's turn to drive in a run, as he hit a two-bagger to plate Jake Means and make the score 3-2 in favor of the Cannon Ballers. After that, Kannapolis opted to throw Angel Acevedo (W, 1-0) in relief. The 22-year-old twirled 3.2 one-hit innings and punched out six Fireflies to pave the way for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

MULTIPLE MISTAKES HURT: Last night the Columbia Fireflies recorded a season-high three errors in the field. Juan Carlos Negret had a fielding error, Jake Means recorded his second fielding error of the season and Tyler Tolbert had a throwing error late in the game. When Columbia has multiple errors in a single game this season they are 0-3.

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first 16 games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 4-2 and pitchers have a 2.47 ERA in 51 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 4-4 and has spun an 6.25 ERA through 67.2 innings.

GETTING TO THE PEN: The Fireflies have struggled early in games this season, but as the game progresses their numbers get dynamically better. In the seventh and eighth innings this year, they are outscoring opponents 25-10, including the five runs they scored against Kannapolis Wednesday night. The bullpen has been a big reason for that. This season relievers have a 9-1 record with a 2.98 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 87.2 innings. Walter Pennington and Ismael Aquino have yet to allow an earned run this season through a combined 11.1 frames and they have notched 17 punchouts to start the season.

MARQUEZ SETS NEW MARK: Last night, Emilio Marquez spun four scoreless innings in relief while setting down nine hitters via the strikeout. The nine punchouts passed A.J. Block's eight for most strikeouts in a single game by a Fireflies pitcher this season. Block was able to accomplish the feat a pair of times so far, once May 6 at Augusta, the other May 12 vs Charleston.

YOU'RE STIL THE ONE: The Matt Stil and A.J. Block piggy back group has been dominant this season. The two have combined to spin 21.2 innings in three games this year and have allowed just four runs (1.66 ERA). If that weren't enough, the pair have fanned 37 batters (15.37/9 innings).

