Petes Sign Dylan Lee-Stack to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

February 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes goaltender Dylan Lee-Stack

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes goaltender Dylan Lee-Stack(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed American goaltender Dylan Lee-Stack to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Lee-Stack, a native of New York, NY, attended both Petes development and training camp as an undrafted free-agent in 2024. Last season, the 2007-born goaltender featured in 18 games for the Yale Jr. Bulldogs 16U, sporting a 2.83 GAA. He also played in eight games for Brunswick School in Connecticut, picking up a 1.86 GAA and a .927 save percentage.

"Dylan had a great camp with us in August," noted Oke. "He had an opportunity to go back to Brunswick School this season, where we've been able to monitor his development both on video and in person. He's a composed, young goaltender and we're looking forward to having him join the team in the future."

In January, Lee-Stack was ranked 30th for North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings for the 2025 NHL draft. He joins Carson Cameron (87), Caden Taylor (113), and Aiden Young (183), who were also mentioned in the rankings. This year, Lee-Stack has suited up for both the Yale Jr. Bulldogs 18U and Brunswick School, where he will finish the season.

"I'd also like to acknowledge the work that Head Coach Mike Kennedy and the rest of the staff who work with Dylan at Brunswick have put in to further his development over the past two years," continued Oke. "They've done a great job in preparing him for this next step in his career."

The Petes are back in action on Wednesday, February 12, when they travel to the Nation's Capital to take on the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at TD Place. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.