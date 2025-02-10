Spirit's Igor Chernyshov Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

February 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that San Jose Sharks prospect Igor Chernyshov of the Saginaw Spirit is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering five goals, five assists and 10 points over three contests.

Chernyshov opened the week with a pair of goals and an assist on Wednesday to earn first star honours in a 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires. He followed up with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, earning third star honours. Chernyshov delivered a dominant five-point outing on Saturday, registering a pair of goals and three assists to earn first star honours in a high-scoring 10-7 win against the Guelph Storm.

The 19-year-old from Penza, Russia overcame offseason shoulder surgery and has appeared in five games with the Spirit this season, tallying eight goals, six assists and 14 points. He was Saginaw's first round (56th overall) pick in the the 2024 CHL Import Draft. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 225lb., Chernyshov was selected in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks.

Also considered for the award this week, Spirit teammate and top 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Michael Misa posted four goals and seven assists. Another top 2025 NHL Draft prospect, Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads, stood out with nine points (3-6-9) in two games.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

