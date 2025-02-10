Erie Otters Issue Statement on Status and Future of Organization

February 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The advent of 30 years of Erie Otters hockey approaches in 2026. As the 2024-25 regular season draws to its final weeks, the organization reflects on a season met with no shortage of unique challenges - and its vision for the future.

As Erie and the hockey world continue to heal from the sudden and heartbreaking loss of beloved owner, governor, and CEO of the Erie Otters, Jim Waters, questions would arise of the status of the team and organization's future. Jim's love and passion for the Otters, for Erie, and for creating one of the most premier franchises in the Ontario Hockey League was evident to anyone who ever interacted with the larger-than-life personality - and that was most obvious to his family. It is with this shared passion of their husband and father's vision that the Waters Family are excited to continue the legacy and tradition of business and hockey excellence of the Erie Otters for the future.

"The Waters Family is excited to usher in a new chapter for our organization. United by our shared commitment to Jim's legacy, the family is stepping forward to guide the future of the franchise, ensuring that our core values and traditions remain at the forefront. While we're keeping some specifics under wraps for now, a couple of key family members-whose business acumen and passion for hockey have been evident in every part of our journey-are poised to play pivotal roles in this transition.

In keeping with our longstanding commitment to excellence both on and off the ice, the family's collective vision will steer the team through this exciting time. We're confident that this united, family-led approach will continue to honor Jim's legacy and maintain Erie's reputation as the best city for hockey in the Canadian Hockey League. More details will be shared as the season progresses, and we appreciate your support as we work together to build an even brighter future for the Otters."

Senior Vice President of Business Operations Chad Westerburg, an instrumental leader of the renaissance of the business operations side of the Erie Otters, is leaving the Otters organization to pursue a terrific opportunity with Erie Events, as Director of Business Development on February 17.

"I am incredibly thankful to the Erie Otters for the opportunities, support and experiences I've had during my time here. Although he is unfortunately no longer with us, I want to give a sincere thank you to Jim Waters for taking a chance on me back in 2019. I am forever grateful to have known Jim as he was not only the best owner I've worked for, but he was truly one of the best people I've ever known. I also want to give a special thanks to Larry Chapman, Dave Brown, the Waters family and my staff for their unwavering support in this decision.

This decision comes with a heavy heart as this organization, the staff, the people, Jim and the Waters family mean the world to me. I wouldn't be where I am today and have this opportunity if it weren't for them. As for my next role, I am pleased to announce that I am not going far. I would be remiss if I didn't thank Gus Pine for his support and belief in me and working with our team to ensure we have a smooth transition.

I have full belief that I am leaving this organization in great hands and under tremendous support of the Waters family with an amazing staff to continue the legacy of Jim. Although I won't be within the Otters organization, I am excited to witness the growth and direction of the Otters organization. A sincere thank you to everyone who played a part in my role here at the Otters both from the people inside the organization to also those who I built relationships with outside the organization. I'm excited and thankful to continue those relationships even in my new role with Erie Events. I wish nothing but the best to everyone who played a part in my time here with the Otters. Once an Otter, always an Otter!"

Chad will be missed by the Otters management team. The consolation is that he is not going far, and the team will have the opportunity to work closely with him for the mutual benefit of all in his new role at Erie Events.

The Otters organization is a vehicle for the professional development of its players and staff - and the elevation of Chad Westerburg to a tremendous opportunity for continued growth in his professional career is one of commemoration, as well as poignant reflection. The Otters are very much grateful for his contribution during his time with the Otters as a leader and builder, and celebrate the opportunity to continue to align our organization and the individual in his new role with Erie Events. The Otters extend best wishes for success and happiness to Chad and his family.

Overtaking leadership responsibilities for the Otters business staff will be announced by the family in the coming weeks.

Helping to continue the transition from the executive management side, Otters' Chief Financial Officer Larry Chapman has taken on the role and responsibilities as the organization's Governor. A close personal friend and confidant of Jim, Chapman has a been a critical piece in budgetary management and financial operations of the Otters during the Waters era. In his new role as Governor, Chapman will oversee the Otters involvement at the OHL level, and serve as a representative at League meetings.

"Just like Jim's family, I witnessed his passion for the on-ice success of the Otters and for his commitment to the Erie Community. As a close personal friend and business associate, I am committed to carrying on Jim's legacy through my continuing involvement with the Otters' hockey and business management teams and as the Team's OHL Governor."

Fans of the Otters have long been the most loyal, passionate, and energetic supporters in the Canadian Hockey League. Boasting a top average attendance in the league, a robust corporate community, and a deep connection to Erie's non-profit sector, the Otters have firmly established themselves as a true asset to Northwest Pennsylvania - and are poised to keep making an impact for years to come.

Season Ticket Members and Premier Partners are encouraged to keep their eyes out for an email in the coming days, inviting them to a Town Hall to formally meet the Waters Family, Chapman, and the Erie Otters business and hockey operations staffs, get their pending questions asked, and to look forward to an exciting future with the club.

All of those at the Erie Otters - from executive and upper management, to players, coaches, and staff - are excited for the future. We're committed to delivering top-tier hockey in the best development league in the world, all for the most enthusiastic fans on the south shore of Lake Erie.

