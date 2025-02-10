Chernyshov, Leenders and Mbuyi Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Spirit's Igor Chernyshov Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

San Jose Sharks prospect Igor Chernyshov of the Saginaw Spirit is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering five goals, five assists and 10 points over three contests.

Chernyshov opened the week with a pair of goals and an assist on Wednesday to earn first star honours in a 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires. He followed up with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, earning third star honours. Chernyshov delivered a dominant five-point outing on Saturday, registering a pair of goals and three assists to earn first star honours in a high-scoring 10-7 win against the Guelph Storm.

The 19-year-old from Penza, Russia overcame offseason shoulder surgery and has appeared in five games with the Spirit this season, tallying eight goals, six assists and 14 points. He was Saginaw's first round (56th overall) pick in the the 2024 CHL Import Draft. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 225lb., Chernyshov was selected in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks.

Also considered for the award this week, Spirit teammate and top 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Michael Misa posted four goals and seven assists. Another top 2025 NHL Draft prospect, Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads, stood out with nine points (3-6-9) in two games.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Bulldogs' Ryerson Leenders Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 2-0-1-0 along with a 1.98 goals-against average, and a .944 save percentage.

Turning aside an impressive 101 shots last week, Leenders made 37 of those stops in a 2-1 win over the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday to earn first star honours. He returned to the crease on Friday, making 31 saves in a 4-2 win against the Saginaw Spirit. Leenders wrapped up the week on Saturday, turning aside 34 of 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Windsor Spitfires.

An 18-year-old from Nanticoke, Ont., Leenders is 19-11-3-0 on the season, with a 3.20 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 33 games played. The former second-round (32nd overall) pick by Mississauga in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection is now in his third OHL season, owning a career mark of 55-43-10-0 with a 3.25 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and three shutouts over 114 regular season games. Leenders was selected in the seventh round (202nd overall) by Buffalo at the 2024 NHL Draft last summer.

Also considered for the award this week, Brampton Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic went 2-0-0-0 including a shutout with a 1.50 goals-against average and .944 save percentage, while Jacob Oster of the Oshawa Generals was also a standout in the crease, going 3-0-0-0 including a shutout, along with a 1.00 goals-against average and .948 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Attack's Pierce Mbuyi Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Owen Sound Attack forward Pierce Mbuyi is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, recording three goals and assists over three contests.

Mbuyi kicked off the week with his second hat-trick of the season on Friday, scoring it in a span of seven-and-a-half minutes in the first period in the Attack's 4-3 loss to Kitchener. He claimed second star recognition again on Saturday with two primary assists in a 4-1 win over North Bay. The 5-foot-10, 153lb. forward capped the week with another assist on Sunday as Owen Sound fell 4-2 to the Kingston Frontenacs.

A 16-year-old left-winger from Mississauga, Ont., Mbuyi leads OHL rookies with 20 goals as part of a total of 33 points through 46 games. The Attack selected Mbuyi with their first round (7th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this week, Carson Harmer of the Saginaw Spirit and Lev Katzin of the Guelph Storm each recorded four points (2-2-4).

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

