Soo Greyhounds to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA

February 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Soo Greyhounds are teaming up with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Algoma to host a mental health awareness game on Wednesday, February 12, at 7:07 p.m. The event, presented by Syngenta and Grain Farmers of Ontario, will take place at the GFL Memorial Gardens as the Greyhounds face off against the Saginaw Spirit.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including: - A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services - A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Algoma - Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Algoma

Launched in the 2014-15 season by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Talk Today program addresses the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. The program provides education on mental health and suicide prevention and connects each OHL team with a CMHA mental health coach for ongoing support and resources.

"We feel truly privileged to partner with the Soo Greyhounds in raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Starting these conversations not only benefits our athletes, but all members of our community. Support is available. Best of luck to our team in the remainder of the season!" said Pamela Lefave, Director of Services with CMHA Algoma.

"We're proud to join forces with CMHA Algoma and our community partners for this important event" said Jeff McClelland, Director of Game Day Operations with the Soo Greyhounds. "This Mental Health Awareness Game is about more than just hockey- it's about sparking conversations and building a supportive community for our players, fans, and neighbours alike. Our ongoing partnership with the Talk Today program demonstrates our commitment to mental wellness, and we're excited to welcome everyone to GFL Memorial Gardens on February 12th to stand together for mental health."

For more information on the Talk Today program, visit www.talktoday.ca.

For more information on the Canadian Mental Health Association - Algoma Branch, visit https://ssm-algoma.cmha.ca/

Ticket Info: Tickets for the game are still available, for ticket information, visit www.gflgardens.ca/greyhounds or stop by the SK Group Box Office during business hours. The SK Group Box office is open Monday - Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturdays from 10am - 2pm and 10am through to game time on game days.

