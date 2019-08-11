Perez, Bellozo Lead 'Cats to 5-1 Victory over Tigers

NORWICH, CT - The ValleyCats (23-32) ended their four game skid on Sunday thanks in part to the bat of Joe Perez, who delivered a clutch three-run triple in the eighth to give the 'Cats the lead and ultimate 5-1 victory over Connecticut (26-29).

Trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the eighth inning, the 'Cats loaded the bases to set the stage for red hot Joe Perez. Behind in the count 1-2, Perez lined a triple to the center field wall, clearing the bases and giving the 'Cats a 3-1 advantage.

The following batter, Luis Guerrero, then singled home Perez to put Tri-City ahead 4-1. In the ninth, the 'Cats added an insurance run when Luis Santana homered to center for a 5-1 lead. Santana finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate.

'Cats pitcher Valente Bellozo continued his dominance of the New York-Penn League, allowing only one hit across four innings of relief, striking out eight Tigers along the way. Bellozo (6-0) earned the victory and lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.39.

The 'Cats and Tigers continue their three game series on Monday at Dodd Stadium in Connecticut, with a first pitch of 7:05pm.

