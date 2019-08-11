Rolling Merrily Along

LOWELL, MA-The Hudson Valley Renegades extended their season-high win streak to six games as they swept a doubleheader from the Lowell Spinners Sunday evening at Edward A. LeLacheur Park, 7-2 in the opener before taking the nightcap 5-1. It was the second doubleheader sweep for the Renegades in the last four days as they took two from Tri-City at Dutchess Stadium on Thursday. Hudson Valley also hit three homeruns in the twin-bill, including two in the second game which is the most by the Renegades in a single game this season. Hudson Valley has now also homered in three consecutive games, which is their longest such stretch this season.

In game one, the Renegades jumped on Spinners pitching with four in the first. Walks to centerfielder Garrett Hiott and shortstop Greg Jones put runners on base with two out for catcher Jonathan Embry who tripled in both men on a drive to left to put Hudson Valley on the board. Leftfielder Pedro Diaz followed with an RBI double to center to make the score 3-0, then scored himself on a groundball single to left from first baseman Mason Mallard to put the Renegades up four.

The Spinners responded with one in their half of the first. Centerfielder Gilberto Jimenez led off the inning with an infield single to short, then moved to third on another single to left from shortstop Cameron Cannon. That set the stage for first baseman Stephen Scott who lifted a sacrifice fly to center to pull Lowell to within three.

The teams traded runs in the third. Hudson Valley got a leadoff walk to designated hitter Hill Alexander who moved to second when Embry looped a single to center. Two batters later, after a passed ball moved each man up a base, Mallard singled in Alexander on a liner to left. Lowell third baseman Alex Erro started the Spinners' third with a walk, then went to third on a one-out single to right by Jimenez. Cannon came up next and grounded into a fielder's choice to third to plate Erro and make the score 5-2.

Hudson Valley though, would distance itself by scoring twice more in the fourth. After third baseman Kevin Santiago was hit by a pitch to start the frame, rightfielder K.V. Edwards launched a two-run homer to right-center to increase the Renegades' lead to 7-2. It was Edwards' second dinger of the season and of the week.

That would do it for the scoring as the Renegades pounded out nine hits for the game. Mallard continued his hot hitting by going 3-4 with three singles and two RBI, giving him five hits and six RBI over his last two games. Jimenez collected three of Lowell's four hits with two singles, a triple and a run scored.

Getting the win for Hudson Valley was starting pitcher Rodolfo Sanchez (2-1) who allowed two runs on four hits over six innings with four strikeouts. Starter Bryan Lucas (4-5) suffered the loss for Lowell after he gave up four runs on three hits with two walks in 0.2 innings.

In game two, the Renegades jumped on top in the second as Edwards reached first on a fielder's choice with two away. He would steal second, then advance to third as catcher Jordyn Muffley reached base on a fielding error by Spinners third baseman Nick Northcutt to keep the inning alive. Shortstop Ben Troike followed with an infield single to short to bring in Edwards and put Hudson Valley up 1-0.

The visitors took control of the game in the third as back-to-back singles from third baseman Nick Sogard and Hiott set the stage for Alexander who rocketed a three-run homerun to left center to make the score 4-0. It was Alexander's team-leading fourth homerun of the season.

Lowell's lone run came in the fourth. With one away, leftfielder Stephen Scott drew a walk then scampered home on a double to left from Northcutt to make it 4-1. However, Hudson Valley would get the run back in the seventh when second baseman Cristhian Pedroza ripped his second dinger of the year, a solo shot, to left to make the final 5-1.

The Renegades had nine hits in game two with Alexander finishing 2-3 with his round-tripper, three RBI and a run scored. The Spinners collected five hits. Jimenez led the way with two singles in three at-bats.

Reliever Joe LaSorsa (5-1) got the win for Hudson Valley by firing 2.2 shutout innings on a hit with two strikeouts. The loss fell to Lowell starter Yasel Santana (1-3) who gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits over three frames. Right-hander Shay Smiddy started the game for the Renegades and fired 3.1 innings of one-run ball on four hits.

Hudson Valley takes on Lowell in game three of a four-game series tomorrow in a 7:05 start. The Renegades will start right-hander Daiveyon Whittle (0-1, 0.89 ERA) against southpaw Chris Murphy (0-1, 1.00 ERA) of the Spinners.

