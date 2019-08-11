Comeback Clones Top Yankees, 7-4

STATEN ISLAND, NY - Joe Genord homered and drove in a career-high six runs to bring the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a dramatic come-from-behind 11-4 victory over the Staten Island Yankees Sunday afternoon at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George.

W: Edwards (2-2)

L: Evey (2-1)

Cyclones HR: Genord (7)

BIG MOMENTS

Joe Genord returned to mashing form, helping the Cyclones erase an early 4-0 deficit with a go-ahead three-run blast to right field in the seventh inning, making it 7-4 Brooklyn. In the eighth, Genord's bases-clearing, three-run double extended the lead to seven runs.

Jose Peroza went 3-4 with a game-tying two-run double in Brooklyn's six-run seventh inning to make it 4-4.

Mitchell Robinson doubled in two runs in Staten Island's three-run first inning against Matt Cleveland. Isaiah Pasteur's sac fly in the third pushed the lead to 4-0.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Joe Genord: 2-5, 2B, HR, 6 RBI

Jose Peroza: 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI

Yoel Romero: 3-5, 2B, 2 R

Luke Ritter: 1-5, 2B, RBI, R

NEWS & NOTES

Sunday's victory marked the fourth time this season that the Cyclones have turned around a four-run deficit.

The Cyclones and Yankees have split six games this season with five more regular-season contests to play.

Brooklyn committed its first error in eight games, snapping a season-high seven-game errorless streak.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Staten Island Yankees - Monday, 7 p.m.

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Michael Gibbons (MiLB rehab) vs. LHP Alfredo Gonzalez (0-0, 6.75)

