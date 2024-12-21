Peoria Falls to Quad City 4-3 in Shootout

December 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - Despite nearly fifty shots on goal and numerous chances, the Peoria Rivermen fell in the shootout 4-3 to the Quad City Storm on Saturday night in their final action before the holidays.

Both sides came out with a fast start in the first period pressuring the front of the net and forcing both goaltenders to make high-quality saves. It was Quad City who got the scoring started on a breakaway tally eight minutes into the first period to take a 1-0 lead. The Rivermen peppered Storm netminder Brent Moran for 28 shots in the first few minutes but could not find the equalizer.

Griffen Fox was able to tie the game midway through the second period as he deflected a shot-pass from Zach Nazzarett in the slot to tie the game up 1-1. Quad City answered with a quick shot from the right-wing side that caught goaltender Colby Muise out of position. Peoria did not sit back, however, as Carlos Fornaris skated up the left-wing side and around to the top of the slot a few minutes later. Fornaris dropped a pass to Cale List who then rifled home a shot through traffic to secure his third goal of the season and tied the game up at 2-2. But the Storm would not be denied on a late power play and took the lead with less than 20 seconds to go in the period 3-2 off of a shot from the deep slot.

Peoria found their third tying goal of the game in the third period as Mike Gelatt picked the puck off the wall and skated into the slot. Gelatt made a nifty deke around a defenseman to gain room and roofed a back-handed shot into the top shelf to tie the game up 3-3. Both sides had great chances and pushed hard in the late third period and into overtime but the contest came down to the shootout.

In the end, Quad City was able to out-last the Rivermen and took the extra point in the tenth round of the shootout to secure their first back-to-back victories over Peoria in the same weekend since October 21 and 22 of 2022.

The Rivermen will have several days off before they hit the road again for a long three-game road trip to Birmingham and Pensacola on December 26, 27, and 28. Peoria will be back on home ice on New Year's Eve as they host the Quad City Storm at 6:30.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.