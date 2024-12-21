Preview: December 21 vs Huntsville

December 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a hard-fought 5-4 shootout loss to the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night, the Pensacola Ice Flyers prepare for a rematch Saturday night during Ugly Sweater Night, presented by Coastal Lighting and more.

-

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

-

Ice Flyers Record: 4-14-1-1 (10 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 4-5 shootout loss to the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, December 20.

-

Havoc Record: 16-2-2 (34 Points)

Havoc's Last Game: 5-4 shootout win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, December 20.

Promo Info

- Ugly Sweater Night is proudly presented by Coastal Lighting and More.

- Santa will be making a guest appearance at the game and fans will have the opportunity to take photos on the upper concourse with him.

- The first 1,000 fans in the arena will get a team Christmas card upon entry.

- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit Mathew Chestnut! Scores Charities

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #74 Michael Herrera's Ugly Sweater Jersey.

What are we wearing?

The team will be wearing one-of-a-kind Ugly Sweater themed uniforms. Fans can purchase replicas at the team's merchandise booths or participate in the team's online auction and live auction after the game in sections 103 and 104 for a chance to take home their favorite player's game-worn jersey.

What's Next After This Game?

Home: Thursday, Dec. 26 for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night where the first 1,500 kids (12 & under) will get a jersey upon entry | Get Tickets | 7PM

Away: Friday, Dec. 27 at Macon | Watch | 7PM

Home: Saturday, Dec. 28 for Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union | Get Tickets | 7PM

