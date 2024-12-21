Thunderbolts Rally to Earn Point in Knoxville

Knoxville, Tn.: Despite falling short by way of a shootout loss, the Thunderbolts battled back twice in regulation to tie the game and pick up a point by forcing overtime on Saturday in Knoxville, 4-3 Knoxville the final score. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 28th against the Quad City Storm at 7:05pm CT.

Evansville picked up the game's first lead 9:23 into the first period, as Benjamin Lindberg scored on a breakaway from Nolan McElhaney. Knoxville countered to take a 2-1 lead, as Tyler Williams scored at 12:31 and Brayden Stannard scored at 19:31 to give the Ice Bears the lead going into the first intermission. In the second period, Logan vande Meerakker tied the game 2-2 with a power play goal from Anthony Hora and Vili Vesalainen at 8:08, before Derek Osik put Knoxville back in front 3-2 with a power play goal at 11:11. At 9:36 of the third period, a shot by Hora was deflected into the net by Vesalainen to tie game 3-3, also assisted by Brendan Harrogate. Following overtime, the Ice Bears won in a 6-round shootout, with Evansville's goals scored by Vande Meerakker and Vesalainen, while the Ice Bears converted on their three final shots.

Vesalainen scored one goal and one assist, Vande Meerakker and Lindberg each finished with one goal, and Hora tallied a pair of assists. In goal, Ty Taylor finished with 24 saves on 27 shots through regulation and overtime. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears do not meet again this regular season.

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

